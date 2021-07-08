Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati zoo training great apes to receive COVID vaccine

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Great apes, big cats and other animals are among creatures the Cincinnati zoo is prepping for the coronavirus vaccine later this summer, the zoo said Thursday.

The zoo has begun training animals to accept the vaccine voluntarily, similar to training that’s already been done with some animals for treatments such as flu shots, said David Orban, the zoo’s director of animal sciences.

The zoo’s famed hippo Fiona, who became an Internet sensation following her premature birth four years ago, has been trained to participate in blood draws. Giraffes have also been trained to offer their hooves for critical foot care.

The training “allows those animals to voluntarily participate in their own preventative health care and eliminates the risks associated with anesthesia,” Orban said.

The zoo plans to use a vaccine provided by New Jersey-based Zoetis. The Oakland Zoo has begun inoculating big cats, bears and ferrets, while the San Diego zoo vaccinated nine great apes in January and February after a COVID-19 outbreak. Zoos in Denver and in Wisconsin plan to begin the process soon.

The Cincinnati zoo eliminated its mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests earlier this summer. But it still requires them in areas where humans and animals interact closely, such as giraffe feedings and goat yard interactions. That requirement could be lifted once those animals are vaccinated, the zoo said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
State
Wisconsin State
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Zoo#Zoos#The Zoo#Covid#Ap#Zoetis#The Oakland Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AgriculturePosted by
The Associated Press

Chile harvest starts early for some New Mexico farmers

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — The aroma of fresh roasted green chiles is already wafting through southern New Mexico as some farmers are getting a jumpstart on the harvest. The earlier start to the season is the result of some much needed rain, cooler temperatures and a change in the way some farmers are planting the state’s most famous crop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy