Well deserved for the best DC in the country. Re: TNET: Clemson gives Brent Venables extension, raise as nation's highest-paid coordinator. Clemson, and Clemson FB fans I hope realize how lucky we were that Bob Stupid put Brent Venables in an uncomfortable situation by making him co defensive coordinator by hiring his stupid brother back at Oklahoma at the same time when Dabo was about to fire Steele!!! That stupid mistake by ole Bob made it easy for Brent to accept the job as Clemson's DC once he came down and saw what Dabo was trying to do at Clemson. Oklahoma's loss turned into a huge gain for Dabo and Clemson!!!!