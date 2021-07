Seeing as it's Throwback Thursday, we're throwing it back to those days when a great rush of air would literally blow you right out of the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Ahh, you remember Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, don't you? It doesn't seem like it was that long ago that the home of the Twins, Vikings and Gophers was still gloriously standing in Minneapolis, with its white plastic, puff-like roof all inflated. Of course, the Metrodome hasn't been standing in Minnesota now for over seven years; it was torn down in February, 2014 to make way for the shiny, new billion-dollar U.S. Bank Stadium, which sits in roughly the same spot.