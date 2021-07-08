Cancel
Minnesota State

Could You Soon Get a Ticket From a Traffic Camera in Minnesota?

By Curt St. John
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

