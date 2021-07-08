Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Solutions for Improved Work-Life Balance of High-Throughput Bioprocess Development

Genetic Engineering News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often hear that work-life balance is an essential part of any job experience, but all too often, production work is overlooked. Unfortunately, the biotech and pharma industries are not immune to this oversight. Thankfully, in recent years many life sciences companies have been focused on automation, with the intent to make the unbalanced scenario more equitable. Enabling workflows where operator presence can be minimized or even eliminated while still collecting critical process data allows investigators to focus their attention on essential parts of their research. Often, all it takes is well-designed additions to analytical equipment already in place to simplify established methodologies, free up personnel, and reduce scheduling conflicts.

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Bioprocess#Throughput#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Mandy Smithnews4sanantonio.com

Finding that work-life balance

As we gear up for another school year and with more people heading back to the office, it can be hard to find a good balance between work time and home time. Here to help us find that balance through scheduling and accountability is Performance Coach, Mandy Smith. Mandy C....
Small BusinessPosted by
GOBankingRates

How To Achieve Better Work-Life Balance

Day 18: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. Throughout the month of July, we’ll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career and managing debt — plus money advice for every phase of your life. Check back each day during our 31 Days of Living Richer to learn everything you need to know to set yourself up for financial success and live the richest life possible. The boundaries between work and life can grow very murky...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

Work-life balance improves audits, but not job satisfaction

Auditors don’t put much emphasis on work-life balance, but the quality of their audits tends to suffer if that balance is absent, according to a recent study. The study, by Jagan Krishnan, a professor of accounting at Temple University, and Joshua Khavis, an assistant professor of accounting at the University at Buffalo, recently published by the American Accounting Association, found that work-life balance Is associated with high-quality audits, though job satisfaction is not.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ways to master your work-life balance as an entrepreneur

Thinking back to my career journey within the food and beverage industry, one of the most significant differences between working at Kraft and Pepsi and eventually taking the leap to co-found Rebellious Beverage Company is the mentality to compartmentalize and deliver on so many projects (departments in fortune 50 companies) that are necessary to grow our business. If you ask any other entrepreneur, it takes a great deal of commitment and perseverance to reach success — this often results in working overtime or on weekends and maybe even replying to emails while you’re watching a movie. And with many Americans still working and running a business from home, the term “work-life balance” is buzzing more than ever before. How do you successfully separate your job from your personal life?
Career Development & Advicemetrofamilymagazine.com

Work/Life Balance is a Myth: Focus on Boundaries Instead

Dwayne’s story might sound familiar to you: He is 35 years old with a beautiful wife, a 3-year-old son, a new baby on the way, a stable job at a large construction company where he earns a good salary with full benefits and a home in a nice neighborhood. By all appearances, Dwayne is a successful person. Nevertheless, he has been feeling stressed lately about his job and thinking about the new baby on the way. His company has new owners. The corporate culture has changed, and he is required to work more hours than usual. His long work schedule and inability to be at home as much as he used to are straining his marriage. Dwayne feels overwhelmed, which is starting to take a toll on his mental and physical health. He is trying to figure out the best way to be productive at work and still be present for his wife and kids.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
@growwithco

Work-Life Integration

Work-life integration and work-life balance are two distinct ways to think about the boundaries (or lack thereof) between personal and professional lives. When it comes to time spent on professional responsibilities versus time spent on personal ones, it’s crucial to find a level of equilibrium. However, this might look different for each person. Some professionals strive to reach work-life balance, while others aim to achieve work-life integration — and though similar, the two terms are distinct.
Medical & Biotechsdbn.org

Senior Bioprocess Engineer | BlueNalu Inc.

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR, BIOPROCESS DEVELOPMENT LOCATION: SAN DIEGO, CA. BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants. BlueNalu has achieved considerable strategic, technical and operational milestones since its formal launch over two years ago, and it is now preparing for regulatory clearance and market launch in the US, that are both anticipated to occur during the second half of 2021.
Cell PhonesThrive Global

ACHIEVING THE IMPOSSIBLE? THE ROAD TO WORK-LIFE BALANCE MAY BE SMOOTHER THAN YOU THINK

FACT: Work-life balance is real, and business owners actually have it. It’s true. As much as we want to believe that ‘balance’ is some made-up idea sold through a 2:00 AM infomercial hosted by a 90’s talk show host, the reality is many women are discovering and achieving it quite simply – during normal waking hours, without scripted sales tactics from throw-back TV stars.
WorldPosted by
Mental_Floss

Icelanders Report Better Work-Life Balance and Steady Productivity After Trying Out a Shorter Work Week

If there’s one unifying thought among employees of all industries, it’s that the 40-hour work week doesn’t leave room for much else. And that’s not even counting commute time or overtime. Certain places have experimented with different models in the past—Microsoft Japan tried out a four-day work week in 2019, and some Swedish companies moved to a 30-hour work week in 2015—and the results are usually positive.
Mental Healthbenefitspro.com

Balancing the return to work with mental wellbeing

With 50% of companies planning to reopen their office doors between August and October, many HR directors are faced with a tricky logistical challenge. Encouraging employees to return to the office will not be straightforward, with workforces across the country now accustomed to (and embracing) working from home. In addition, this is a difficult task that many HR managers (who are still adapting to new ways of operating themselves) have never undertaken before. Given most employees have expressed an interest in splitting their time between home and the office, many businesses will now be expected to adopt a hybrid working model that reflects diverse needs and opinions.
HealthDuluth News Tribune

Mayo Clinic podcast: The new work-life balancing act

"Any time there are changes, it can be challenging for people, particularly when you're not used to working from home," says Dr. Greg Couser, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist and occupational medicine specialist. "I think there's a big issue for people of setting up good boundaries between work and home. So that's a big challenge."
Economymarthastewart.com

Why Don't You Ask for Help? One Woman Knows How to Overcome This Challenge and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

The road to entrepreneurship can be a challenging one and, for women in business, it's made even harder due to a lack of support. Elayne Fluker is determined to change that. After a 20-year career in the media industry, she launched her very own podcast, "Support Is Sexy;" to date, she's interviewed over 500 women from all over the world about their businesses, including lessons on how other women can empower and reinvent themselves.
EconomyValueWalk

Hybrid Work Challenges And Solutions

It’s clear that the global pandemic will continue to evolve and mutate into our collective futures. While the business community quickly adopted the work from home models in 2020, the path forward, whether post or mid-pandemic, will be as challenging ever. Employees have grown accustomed to the natural benefits of working remotely from home and as referenced in a recent article from The Wall Street Journal, 9,000 workers surveyed by Accenture found that 83% of respondents viewed the hybrid workplace as optimal. The immediate challenge for business leaders is to manage a hybrid work model that is undoubtedly here to stay.
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

Pharma SAAS solutions must balance safety, efficiency: IQVIA

A leader from IQVIA suggests what to look for when seeking ways to automate drug safety processes, while maintaining security and customer satisfaction. The pharmaceutical field was already undergoing a digital transformation when COVID-19 struck. After the pandemic landed, professionals faced even more challenges in the quest for improved efficiencies, reduced delays, improved security, and data integrity.
Birmingham, ALbirminghamtimes.com

Mullen-Johnson: Creating Healthy Work/Life balance to Combat Burnout

What is interfering with your work/life balance during transition to a new norm? In March of last year, millions of Americans swiftly transitioned to working remotely from home without setting boundaries around jobs, household chores, and/or parenting. COVID-19 significantly impacted the way we work and socialize. Life prior to March...
Industrycrowdfundinsider.com

Decentralized, High-Throughput, Gas Efficient IOST Platform Reports Steady Growth and Adoption for 2021

The team at IOST recently released their Ecosystem Growth Report for H1 2021. As mentioned in an update, dated July 6, 2021, by the IOST team:. “Amid the spike in interest, IOST continues to witness important partnerships and asserting our position as a leader in the smart contract platforms in the first half of 2021. The basic technology behind IOST supersedes 37 high-profile competitors, including EOS and Ethereum, per the latest ranking from the Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) ….”
Healthaithority.com

Health Catalyst Launches Value Optimizer – A New Approach To Managing Risk And Achieving Profitability In Population Health

Health Catalyst, Inc. a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, announced the launch of Value Optimizer, a new population health solution that quickly identifies highly valuable opportunities for value-based care (VBC) performance improvement. VBC payment models have become increasingly common as healthcare organizations seek...

Comments / 0

Community Policy