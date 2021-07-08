Solutions for Improved Work-Life Balance of High-Throughput Bioprocess Development

Dwayne’s story might sound familiar to you: He is 35 years old with a beautiful wife, a 3-year-old son, a new baby on the way, a stable job at a large construction company where he earns a good salary with full benefits and a home in a nice neighborhood. By all appearances, Dwayne is a successful person. Nevertheless, he has been feeling stressed lately about his job and thinking about the new baby on the way. His company has new owners. The corporate culture has changed, and he is required to work more hours than usual. His long work schedule and inability to be at home as much as he used to are straining his marriage. Dwayne feels overwhelmed, which is starting to take a toll on his mental and physical health. He is trying to figure out the best way to be productive at work and still be present for his wife and kids.