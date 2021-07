Perry County last week saw a small uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations, according to state statistics. According to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, there were four positive cases in the county for the week of July 9 to July 15, about double from the previous week’s two cases. The increase is small and hasn’t resulted in additional deaths from the respiratory illness that has been roiling much of the globe for the past year and a half.