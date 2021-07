Chef Omar and his crew from “O” So Good really do not slow down when it comes to making big moves. Just in case you haven’t heard the news, the spirit and southern cooking style of “O” So Good will be featured in the Wileys' kitchen this summer. Omar tells viewers in a Facebook video that the owners of Wileys want to get their kitchen "up and going again." This partnership will establish that goal and keep the “O” So Good dream alive.