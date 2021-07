Since early July we’ve been reporting that actor Michael Mealor would soon be departing “The Young and the Restless” as Kyle Abbott after just three and a half years on the show, joining in 2018 as the son of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (last played by Maura West). Neither Mealor nor the soap had issued any comment on the matter until word slipped a few days ago via co-star Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) in response to a fan sharing how they’d miss seeing the two actors in scenes together. Thompson’s tweet, wherein he said he’d miss working with Mealor as well, was subsequently deleted by the actor but helped prompt Mealor himself to confirm his exit from daytime’s number one soap.