USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Play Quarterfinal Against Senegal on Friday

Following the Round of 16 at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Riga, Latvia, the USA team has maintained an undefeated record and has yet to trail in a game. The USA sat ahead of Turkey, Mali and Australia in Group D, then crushed its first opponent in the bracket stage by 72 points.

The USA Men's U19 Team earned a 132-60 victory over Korea on Wednesday, propelling it into a matchup with Senegal at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Senegal enters the game having defeated Latvia 57-44 in the Round of 16. The team finished 1-2 in the group stage, losing matchups against Canada and Lithuania while winning against Japan.

Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst have been pivotal in the team's success thus far. Ivey, a sophomore guard for the Boilermakers, leads the USA with 14 points per game in four contests.

He's registered team-highs with 56 total points and seven steals as a starter while also recording 14 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Ivey has made 50% of his shooting attempts from the floor, including 30% from 3-point range. He is also 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Furst, an incoming freshman for Purdue and the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, has recorded valuable minutes as a role player for the USA team. He boasts the team's highest field-goal percentage after making 15 of his 20 total shooting attempts off the bench.

He has registered 38 points in four games, which ranks fourth on the team. Furst has also recorded 20 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 forward from Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has made eight of his 12 attempts from the foul line.

In the USA U19 Team's victory over Korea, Ivey scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He also registered three assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Furst tied a team-high after making 87.5% of his shots from the field. He scored 14 points while also snatching five rebounds and recording one steal and one block.

The tournament's semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

