Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Play Quarterfinal Against Senegal on Friday

By D.J. Fezler
Posted by 
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283n56_0arPo1OD00

Following the Round of 16 at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Riga, Latvia, the USA team has maintained an undefeated record and has yet to trail in a game. The USA sat ahead of Turkey, Mali and Australia in Group D, then crushed its first opponent in the bracket stage by 72 points.

The USA Men's U19 Team earned a 132-60 victory over Korea on Wednesday, propelling it into a matchup with Senegal at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Senegal enters the game having defeated Latvia 57-44 in the Round of 16. The team finished 1-2 in the group stage, losing matchups against Canada and Lithuania while winning against Japan.

Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst have been pivotal in the team's success thus far. Ivey, a sophomore guard for the Boilermakers, leads the USA with 14 points per game in four contests.

He's registered team-highs with 56 total points and seven steals as a starter while also recording 14 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Ivey has made 50% of his shooting attempts from the floor, including 30% from 3-point range. He is also 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Furst, an incoming freshman for Purdue and the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, has recorded valuable minutes as a role player for the USA team. He boasts the team's highest field-goal percentage after making 15 of his 20 total shooting attempts off the bench.

He has registered 38 points in four games, which ranks fourth on the team. Furst has also recorded 20 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 forward from Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has made eight of his 12 attempts from the foul line.

In the USA U19 Team's victory over Korea, Ivey scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He also registered three assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Furst tied a team-high after making 87.5% of his shots from the field. He scored 14 points while also snatching five rebounds and recording one steal and one block.

The tournament's semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

  • BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 8: The Michigan men's and women's basketball programs will compete in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 20-21, 2022, Rutgers basketball players Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. will return to the program and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu completed a workout with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE
  • USA FINISHES UNDEFEATED IN GROUP STAGE: Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were productive contributors during the group stage for the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team. In an 85-56 win over Australia on Tuesday, Ivey was one of five USA players to score double figures. CLICK HERE
  • ZACH EDEY LEADS CANADA TO VICTORY: Purdue center Zach Edey record three double-doubles in as many games during the group stage for the Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team. In an 85-56 win over Senegal on Tuesday, he led the team in both points and rebounds. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

  • Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
  • Follow BoilermakersCountry on Twitter: @sports_purdue

Comments / 0

BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
91
Followers
235
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiba Basketball World Cup#Rutgers Basketball#Senegal#Usa Men#Mali#Group D#Furst#The Usa U19 Team#Purdue Basketball Big Ten#Jumpman Invitational#The Indiana Pacers#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
Country
Japan
News Break
Rutgers University
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Kennedy Chandler helps team USA reach FIBA U-19 World Cup finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In International Hoops, The USA’s U-19 Team is heading to the finals of the FIBA World Cup in Riga, Latvia, as Memphian Kennedy Chandler continues to shine. Team USA is playing Canada in the Semifinals Saturday. This proves to be the toughest match of the Tournament...
College Sportsthespun.com

Alabama Basketball Star Makes Official Transfer Decision

Earlier this month, Alabama basketball star Jaden Shackelford shocked the college basketball world and announced he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Shackelford was a key player for the Crimson Tide, who earned a two-seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, these past two years. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
BasketballSouth Bend Tribune

FIBA U19 World Cup | Purdue's Jaden Ivey sparks Team USA to gold medal

WEST LAFAYETTE - The buzz surrounding the 2021-22 Purdue men's basketball team was already at a high level after the Boilermakers shook off last year's first-round exit in the NCAA tournament. With nearly everyone returning and the addition of two talented freshmen, Purdue was labeled a top 10 team moments...
Basketballzagsblog.com

USA U19 team wins gold at FIBA U19 World Cup; Canada earns bronze medal

One day after the U.S. Senior National Team was upset by Nigeria in an exhibition game, the U.S. U19 team restored some order by winning gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The Americans beat France, 83-81, behind 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech) and 12 points from Adam Miller (LSU). France had no answer for the 6-foot-7 Lofton down low. TCU coach Jamie Dixon led the American team.
Soccerklcc.org

Top-Ranked U.S. Women's Soccer Team Falls To Sweden In Olympic Stadium With No Fans

TOKYO — It was a devastating start to the Tokyo Olympics for the U.S. women's soccer team. The U.S., ranked No. 1 and the reigning World Cup champions, played a familiar foe: Sweden. And unfortunately for the U.S., it was a familiar result. Sweden beat them 3-0. "We got our a**** kicked, didn't we. Just a little tight, just a little nervous," U.S. star Megan Rapinoe told NPR after the game. "We had a few chances that we could have taken better that would have shifted the game quite a bit."
Creighton, NEGoCreighton.com

US Edges Canada in FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup Semi's

#1 United States 92, #2 Canada 86 - Box Score - Highlights. – In a battle of Creighton teammates, it was Ryan Kalkbrenner's United States squad that earned a 92-86 victory over Ryan Nembhard's Canada team at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup on Saturday in Latvia. With today's victory,...
NBAKREM

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren named FIBA U19 World Cup MVP, USA wins the title

Incoming Gonzaga freshman phenom Chet Holmgren was named FIBA U19 World CUP MVP on Sunday after USA beat France 83-81 in the championship game. He was also named to the All-Star 5 team, in which the tournament selects the top five performers. Holmgren was the best on USA in efficiency,...
Basketballazdesertswarm.com

Bennedict Mathurin’s 31 points lead Canada to bronze medal at FIBA U19 World Cup; Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo end tournament strong

Bennedict Mathurin saved his best for last at the FIBA U19 World Cup, scoring 31 points to lead Canada to a 101-92 victory over Serbia in the bronze medal match. Tied after three quarters, Canada entrusted Mathurin down the stretch and he delivered. The Montreal native 14 points in the fourth quarter, his athleticism too much for the Serbs.
NBAcw35.com

Spurs' Keldon Johnson has breakout game vs. Spain

SAN ANTONIO - Just days after being promoted to Team U.S.A., San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had a breakout game against Spain in the National Team’s last exhibition before Tokyo, winning 83-76. After coming off the bench, Johnson would finish as the leading scorer off the bench with 15 points on 7-9 (78%) shooting. He started his game in the second quarter with impressive defense, including this impressive block from behind.
NBASLAM

USA beats France in Thrilling FIBA U19 World Cup Championship

For the eighth time in FIBA U19 World Cup history, the USA Men’s U19 team is bringing the gold back home. The star-studded roster capped off its dominant run in the World Cup with a 83-81 victory over France. A star-studded roster faced a daunting matchup with France in the...
Basketballseehafernews.com

Wisconsin Collegiate Stars Play Big Roles In FIBA U19 World Cup

A pair of Wisconsin Division One basketball stars are playing big roles in the 2021 F-I-B-A Under-19 World Cup in Latvia. Badgers forward Jonathan Davis connected on a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven points as Team U-S-A beat Australia 87-66. The Americans road a big third-period rally to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy