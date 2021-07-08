How to Watch 'Black Widow' on Disney+

Good news all around, as Black Widow emerged from its opening weekend victorious in a way that saw off all competition. It crushed those who doubted Marvel would have the same pull in phase four, and proved that dual theatrical and streaming releases can be a deadly combination. Following an impressive opening day, Disney has now reported that Black Widow's debut took more than $218 million across the world including those choosing to watch the movie via Disney+ Premier Access. The breakdown is even more impressive, as the takings split came out fairly even with domestic cinemas accounting for $80 million, $78 coming from international, and $60 million making up the rest via streaming buy-ins.