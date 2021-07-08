Cancel
How to Watch 'Black Widow' on Disney+

By Sage Anderson
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore she was ever fighting alongside the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff had a long uncovered history. Now, the Marvel superhero known as “Black Widow” gets to tell her story, with the release of Black Widow on Disney+. One of most-anticipated films of the summer, Black Widow arrives nearly 11 months after...

MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Black Widow’ is a big hit at the box office—and for Disney+

Despite the long delays and declining hype for an MCU movie, Marvel‘s Black Widow is proving to be a massive success—particularly on Disney+. With in-person screenings still not up to their pre-pandemic state, there was no guarantee that Black Widow would be a box office hit. But the Marvel brand is apparently as strong as ever, with Black Widow scoring $80 million in domestic ticket sales over its opening weekend—the best result since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. Worldwide, Black Widow brought in $158.8 million over the weekend.
MoviesMovieWeb

How Much Did Black Widow Make During Its Streaming Debut on Disney+ Premier Access?

Good news all around, as Black Widow emerged from its opening weekend victorious in a way that saw off all competition. It crushed those who doubted Marvel would have the same pull in phase four, and proved that dual theatrical and streaming releases can be a deadly combination. Following an impressive opening day, Disney has now reported that Black Widow's debut took more than $218 million across the world including those choosing to watch the movie via Disney+ Premier Access. The breakdown is even more impressive, as the takings split came out fairly even with domestic cinemas accounting for $80 million, $78 coming from international, and $60 million making up the rest via streaming buy-ins.
Moviesmycouriertribune.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
MoviesNiner Times

Film Review: "Black Widow"

"Black Widow" was another victim of the 2020 COVID pandemic that delayed so many upcoming films which fans had been eagerly awaiting. Granted, most fans like myself assumed we'd already have received Natasha Romanoff's origin story before her death in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." After much anticipation, "Black Widow" gives a proper sendoff to a legacy character while also setting the stage for the future. Our story follows Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she's on the run between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." This sends her back on a collision course with her makeshift family (Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour), who raised Natasha while being secret KGB agents.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Pres. Hints at Captain America, Red Guardian Spinoff

Despite the mixed reviews that Black Widow (2021) has received since it debuted on July 9 — following a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Marvel fans have still been enjoying Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) backstory and their first MCU introduction to Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian (David Harbour).
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow is out everywhere, except for Disney+ Hotstar in India

Marvel’s much-awaited movie Black Widow has finally been released in theatres, as well as on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets globally... except for India. With a second wave of Covid-19 virus currently causing chaos in the country, the release date for Scarlett Johansson’s action-adventure film has been delayed. According to reports, the movie isn’t expected to release on India’s Disney+ Hotstar streaming service for another three months. Premier access – where Disney+ members pay $30 (Rs. 2,200) or equivalent for every premium title, in addition to the monthly subscription – is not available on Disney+ Hotstar.When...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Exhibitors criticize Disney as Black Widow box office plummets

While Disney celebrated apparent success with streaming and theatrical release of Black Widow The Marvel Studios release, which grossed nearly $220 million during its opening weekend, suffered a significant drop at the box office its second weekend, causing the National Association of Theater Owners to slammed Disney over its hybrid release model.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Reactions and memes without spoilers from the expected premiere of Black Widow on Disney +

Finally came the day! Black Widow came to the screen of Disney+ with the premiere of the long-awaited Marvel movie with Scarlett Johansson. The film, which can also be seen in theaters, generated huge expectations from its announcement and finally today it is available to all fans of the world. The launch already generated all kinds of reactions on social media and also memes. Check out the best ones without spoilers!
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow’s Taskmaster Actor Discusses the Role of a Super Secret Villain

Warning. Major spoilers for Black Widow to follow…. Marvel Studios has been delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Black Widow finally released this month, and while fans will certainly be happy to see the MCU back on the big screen, any Tony Masters fans out there would surely be very disappointed by the movie’s big Taskmaster reveal.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Gets One Final Poster By Superstar Artist Matt Ferguson Paying Homage To Classic Spy Movies

Black Widow is now playing in theaters and on Disney+, and while its second weekend wasn't quite as impressive as the first, we can't help but be pleased that the MCU experience can once again be enjoyed on the big screen. After all, it's been a long time since the last time we got to see a Marvel Studios movie in a theater (that was Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019), and Black Widow is a fun ride.
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Black Widow Has an Opening Title Sequence

Black Widow hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access earlier this month, and there are many things that make the Marvel Cinematic Universe film unique. In fact, it's one of the rare movies in the franchise that features an opening credits sequence. After a flashback to 1995 shows young Natasha Romanoff with her "family" in Ohio, the Russian spies escape the United States and end up in Cuba where Nat and her little "sister" are taken by Dreykov to continue their Red Room training. That's when Malia J's haunting cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" plays and we see a montage of young Nat and more girls training to become Widows. This week, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, answered some fan questions on Twitter during a Black Widow watch party and explained why the movie has an opening title sequence.

