Judge continues halt on new syringe law, but hasn’t rendered final decision yet

A federal judge has blocked an attempt to remove parts of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in an opinion Wednesday that he didn’t want to “change the law in the ninth inning” in light of runoffs occurring for the state House of Representatives, but he didn’t close the door on future legal challenges. “Election administrators have prepared to implement the challenged rules, have implemented them at least to some extent and now would have to grapple with a different set of rules in the middle of the election,” he wrote. “The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time.”