Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Judge continues halt on new syringe law, but hasn’t rendered final decision yet

By Brad McElhinny
Metro News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge said he will extend a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law on syringe exchange programs while thinking through a longer-term ruling. The law establishing licensure and guidelines of harm reduction programs that include syringe exchanges was set to go into effect Friday. Now it will not — although U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers indicated he is likely to render a full decision in relatively short order.

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Pogue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syringes#Legislature#Birth Control#Senate#The House Of Delegates#Ohflac#Aclu#Milan Puskar Health Right
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Huntington, WVAndover Townsman

Judge scraps order halting West Virginia needle exchange law

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has scrapped a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law that tightens requirements on needle exchange programs. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers made the decision Thursday, a week after saying he would consider the argument by plaintiffs that the law is unconstitutional, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Judge denies preliminary injunction to halt new syringe exchange law

A federal judge has concluded he can no longer halt West Virginia’s new law restricting harm reduction programs, including syringe exchange services. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers issued an order this afternoon dissolving a temporary restraining order and denying a request for a preliminary injunction. He noted that granting...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Syringe exchange law in effect as judge dissolves injunction

HUNTINGTON — A federal judge has dissolved a temporary injunction against implementation of the new West Virginia syringe exchange law and denied a request for a permanent injunction. U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia Judge Robert Chambers issued his decision Thursday, a week after hearing arguments in his Huntington...
U.S. Politicslincolnjournal.com

Syringe law stayed as judge decides on injunction

HUNTINGTON — Implementation of a law licensing syringe exchange programs in West Virginia is delayed as a federal judge contemplates further action. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit this month in the Southern District Court of West Virginia on behalf of Milan Puskar Health Right, a clinic running harm reduction services, including a syringe program, in Morgantown; Lawson Koeppel, president of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office; Alina Lemire; and Carrie Ware.
Georgia StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Judge won't block parts of Georgia election law for now

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia's new election law ahead of two runoff elections next week, but he didn't rule out the possibility for future elections. Election integrity activists had asked U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to prohibit the state from...
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Blocks Effort to Halt Georgia’s New Restrictive Voting Laws

A federal judge has blocked an attempt to remove parts of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in an opinion Wednesday that he didn’t want to “change the law in the ninth inning” in light of runoffs occurring for the state House of Representatives, but he didn’t close the door on future legal challenges. “Election administrators have prepared to implement the challenged rules, have implemented them at least to some extent and now would have to grapple with a different set of rules in the middle of the election,” he wrote. “The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time.”
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Judicial review: Plan to reform scrutiny by courts revealed

The government is pressing ahead with plans to limit how the public can legally challenge official decisions, despite fears it will damage justice. The Ministry of Justice says its legislation to reform judicial review will save money and court time. Critics call it an attempt to stop scrutiny of bad...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Public Health Groups Dispute EPA Approval of BASF Herbicide (1)

The EPA’s approval of BASF Corp.'s new herbicide left out considerations of endangered species and their habitats, environmental and public safety advocates said in a petition in the Ninth Circuit. The Center for Food Safety and Center for Biological Diversity asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Biden calls judge’s decision to halt DACA program ‘deeply disappointing,’ says DOJ will appeal ruling

President Biden on Saturday said it was “deeply disappointing” that a federal judge had decided to halt much of an Obama administration initiative that protected undocumented “dreamers” who arrived in the United States as children, and said the Justice Department planned to appeal the ruling. The judge’s decision also prompted Biden and other Democrats to redouble their pleas to Congress to pass legislation — even if it required a budget reconciliation process — that would provide a path to citizenship to dreamers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Attorney Suspended for 3 Years

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has suspended Erie attorney David C. Agresti for three years. Agresti did not deposit money paid by clients into a trust account that would be drawn as earned in three separate cases in 2019, according to the order. The money was...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Republicans suffer embarrassing court defeat in proxy-voting case

As the pandemic started taking a severe national toll last year, House Democratic leaders came up with a temporary fix intended to limit lawmakers' exposure. Under the plan, individual lawmakers who hoped to avoid the floor of the Capitol -- because they were experiencing symptoms, because someone in their household was ill, etc. -- could now vote by proxy.
Maryland StatePosted by
Heather Jauquet

Why Did Governor Hogan Renew Maryland's State of Emergency?

Why did Governor Hogan renew Maryland’s State of Emergency? The extension was done quietly without any pomp and circumstance. But the action left Marylanders confused as mask mandates are lifted, though mask-wearing is still strongly encouraged for the unvaccinated. So are we, or aren’t we still in a State of Emergency? That is the question.

Comments / 0

Community Policy