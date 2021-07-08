Judge continues halt on new syringe law, but hasn’t rendered final decision yet
A federal judge said he will extend a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law on syringe exchange programs while thinking through a longer-term ruling. The law establishing licensure and guidelines of harm reduction programs that include syringe exchanges was set to go into effect Friday. Now it will not — although U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers indicated he is likely to render a full decision in relatively short order.wvmetronews.com
