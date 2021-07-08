Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Woman Shot, Man Dies At Scene Of Shooting In Harrisburg, Say Police

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYixT_0arPmtSQ00
2100 block of North 5th Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was injured and a man died at a shooting early Thursday morning, according to Harrisburg police.

Please responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 12:05 a.m.

Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound-- he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was found nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 12

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Harrisburg Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Shots Fired Outside National Armory In Harrisburg

A shots fired incident outside a National Armory is under investigation by Susquehanna Township Police. The shooting was reported outside the Harrisburg Military Post located along Arsenal Boulevard on July 17 at approximately 2:10 a.m. The person being shot at reported the incident to police. They told police they were...
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Hit-Run Long Island Crash That Critically Injured Pedestrian

Police have released new details about a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian who was crossing a Long Island street. Investigators said on Wednesday, July 21 that they have determined that the vehicle that hit a pedestrian in Hempstead shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, was a newer model Jeep Cherokee that was dark in color, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Charged With Attempted Carjacking At Somerset County Condo Complex

A teen boy was arrested for an attempted carjacking at a condominium complex in Somerset County last month, authorities said. A 38-year-old resident of the Polo Hills condominium complex in Far Hills told police that the 16-year-old boy entered her garage, brandished a knife, and demanded the keys to her car around 9:20 p.m on June 10, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.
Orange County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Accused Of Grabbing Woman, Exposing Himself, State Police Say

State Police arrested an area man for allegedly exposing himself to women and then touching them without consent and masturbating in public. The Orange County resident was arrested after a woman and her husband called state police to report that an unknown man grabbed the woman as he walked by and then exposed himself around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, in Kiryas Joel, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Waterbury, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Person Found Dead Inside Burning Car

One person is dead after being found in a burning vehicle in Connecticut. The incident took place 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, in New Haven County, at 144 Spring Brook Road in Waterbury. The fire was extinguished and one person was located dead inside the vehicle, said Waterbury PD Sgt....
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Westchester Hit-Run Crash

New York State Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash in Westchester County that killed a motorcyclist. Cesar L. Zapata Ramirez, age 28, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, for leaving the scene of the crash on I-87 in Yonkers, said Trooper Tara McCormick.
Morris County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Morris County Cop Chases Down Routine Shoplifter Found With Nearly $8K In Stolen Items

An off-duty Morris County police officer chased down an alleged routine shoplifter who ran into the woods after he was found with nearly $8,000 in stolen merchandise. Police in Mansfield received a call from an off-duty officer from Roxbury who recognized a 34-year-old Middletown, NY man wanted out of several jurisdictions for high dollar thefts on July 16, the department said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Two Outside Main Street Restaurant In Suffolk

A 20-year-old identified as a gang member has been indicted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men outside a popular Long Island restaurant. Ethan Ladd is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Comments / 12

Community Policy