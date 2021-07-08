Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Dennis Shaver lands Collegiate Coach of the Year honor

By Shea Dixon
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Shaver, who directed the LSU men’s track and field team to the NCAA Outdoor Championship, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Collegiate Coach of the Year for Louisiana. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 23 individuals and two teams will be honored for their 2020-21 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 24. Honorees are being announced over a period of 23 days, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 20 and 21.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Owens
Person
Jeremy Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Usa#Track And Field#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Hall Of Fame#Tigers#Ustfccca#Ohio State#Louisiana Tech Baseball#Loyola Baseball#Lsu Eunice Baseball#Ncaa Regional#Naia#Njcaa#Western Oklahoma State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NCAA
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Admission On Tim Tebow

It will be incredibly tough for Tim Tebow to make an NFL roster as a tight end after never having played the position and several years away from the game in general. You can list former NFL head coach Eric Mangini among those who don’t think Tebow will be able to do it. During an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd today, Mangini addressed Tebow’s comeback attempt.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Former 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse to announce transfer decision

One of the top basketball prospects in the transfer portal and key Oklahoma State target is set to announce his decision Thursday. Former Memphis center and five-star recruit Moussa Cisse tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he will reveal his future destination Thursday on ESPN. He is expected to choose between Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Responds To Oklahoma, Texas Rumors

A stunning report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday signaled that a major college football realignment could be just around the corner. Per Brent Zwerneman, two historic programs, Oklahoma and Texas, reached out to the SEC, hoping to join the conference. The Sooners and the Longhorns reportedly wanted out of...
Louisville, KY247Sports

Photo gallery: Louisville women's basketball recruiting targets

The Run 4 The Roses event in Louisville last week was loaded with elite prospects. And a number of those prospects are on the University of Louisville women's basketball staffs recruiting radar. Cardinal Authority publisher Jody Demling spent two days at the event and has this photo gallery. One of...
College Sports247Sports

USC's Clay Helton among Dennis Dodd's hottest coaching seats for 2021

Embattled USC head coach Clay Helton made another appearance on CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd's annual hot seat rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday. Helton was one of six coaches to earn a (4) rating, which equates to "start improving now" in Dodd's rankings. Helton was a (5) rating (the highest hot seat rating) in 2020.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Warriors complete coaching coup, landing Kenny Atkinson as an assistant

Kenny Atkinson is leaving the LA Clippers after one season for the rival Golden State Warriors. The LA Clippers are losing another well-regarded assistant coach off Tyronn Lue’s staff this offseason, as Kenny Atkinson is expected to leave for the Golden State Warriors to become Steve Kerr’s top assistant. Atkinson...
Sweet Home, ORWorld Link

Former Sweet Home coach receives national honor

Longtime Sweet Home coach and current Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director Rob Young was awarded a citation from the NFHS Coaches Association during the Summer Meeting of the National Federation of State High School Associations in Orlando, Fla. The NFHS, an organization that has provided leadership for high school...
Arlington, TX247Sports

Report: Big 12 not planning to allow teams to postpone games in 2021, per K-State AD

The Big 12 Conference is not planning to allow teams to postpone games or cancel games for "any reason" during the 2021 season, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor reportedly told The Wichita Eagle on Wednesday. In the event that a team is unable to play a game for a reason such as falling below the minimum-player threshold due to COVID-19 issues or other circumstances, the game will be declared a forfeit, according to the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy