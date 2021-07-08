Dennis Shaver lands Collegiate Coach of the Year honor

Dennis Shaver, who directed the LSU men’s track and field team to the NCAA Outdoor Championship, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Collegiate Coach of the Year for Louisiana. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 23 individuals and two teams will be honored for their 2020-21 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 24. Honorees are being announced over a period of 23 days, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 20 and 21.