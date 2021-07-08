Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Man accused of killing woman, stuffing body in trunk found not guilty

By Mark Becker, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EBs0_0arPmmWZ00

CHARLOTTE — Humberto Mendoza was found not guilty by a jury 4½ years after he was arrested and charged with killing 65-year-old Nia Hantzapolous and leaving her body in the trunk of a car in Ballantyne.

[PAST COVERAGE: Man accused of killing Charlotte woman captured in Myrtle Beach]

“it was very difficult because everyone thought I did it,” Mendoza said Thursday. “A lot of the media. They were pointing fingers to me.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, veteran crime reporter Mark Becker speaks with Mendoza after the verdict was read.

(Watch Warrant: Murder suspect asked roommate to help load woman’s body in trunk)

©2021 Cox Media Group

