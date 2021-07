Thirty people are seeking Mobile municipal office seats during next month’s elections, including five people who are running for mayor. Mayor Sandy Stimpson is seeking a third, four-year term in office. Also running are municipal court judge Karlos Finley and longtime City Councilman Fred Richardson, both whom announced their candidacies months ago. A newcomer into the race, Michael Young, is the co-founder and co-chair of the Gulf Coast Mental Health Coalition. Also running is Donavette Ely, who ran during the 2017 mayoral contest and finished a distant fourth place in a four-person race.