Illinois weed sales continue to sizzle at near-record $116 million in June

In May, cannabis sales in the state hit $116 million, which is $1.5 million higher than in April. One might wonder if lawmakers in Illinois had any idea just how much recreational cannabis sales would bring into the state’s coffers when, less than two years ago, they decided to legalize it. They probably had some idea, seeing that the state ended the previous fiscal year with more than $317 million in cannabis taxes, according to 23 WIFR.