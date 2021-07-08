Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois weed sales continue to sizzle at near-record $116 million in June

By Robert Channick Chicago Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs entertainment avenues begin to reopen, recreational marijuana continues to sizzle in Illinois, with a near-record $115.6 million in sales for June. The totals, reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, are down slightly from the record $116.4 million worth of recreational cannabis products sold at dispensaries statewide in May. But Illinois remains on a prodigious pace in its second year of legal recreational weed sales.

