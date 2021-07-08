Cancel
Greatest Players to Never Win an NBA Title: Top Ten Thursdays

By Josh Hennig
The 2021 NBA Finals features two players who should land in the Basketball Hall of Fame after their NBA careers are done: 11-time All Star Chris Paul and Two-time NBA MVP Award winner Giannis Antetokounmpo are both playing in their first NBA Finals. One of them will lose the dubious label as "Great player who hasn't won a Championship" by the end of this month, removing them from a list of infamous great players from NBA history.

