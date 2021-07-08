Generation Park envisions '15-minute city' through planned creation of trail system

Old Chicago will be opening a location at 24515 Katy Freeway, Katy, in late September. The restaurant was previously a tenant at the same location before shutting its doors in 2020. After the initial closure, Antidote Gastrobar moved into the 5,000-square-foot space. Antidote permanently closed in April, allowing Old Chicago to move back into the space. The Katy Ranch Crossing location, which will feature an all-new look, is looking for up to 100 team members to employ—including cooks, dishwashers, servers, hosts and bartenders. The chain has more than 80 locations in the country with three in Texas. The Katy location is the only restaurant located in the Houston area. Old Chicago is known for craft beers, Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls and Italian Nachos. Interested candidates are invited to apply online at http://oldchicago.jobs.