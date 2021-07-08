Cancel
Houston, TX

Generation Park envisions '15-minute city' through planned creation of trail system

By Brooke Ontiveros
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 14 days ago
From a hospital visit to a dinner date, Generation Park’s trail system can get residents to whatever they need in 15 minutes—without a car. Gonzalo Echeverria, director of design and planning for McCord Development, the company behind the nearly 4,200-acre Generation Park development off Beltway 8, said no less than 50 miles of trails will connect all areas of the park at the July 8 Summer Creek BizCom hosted by Partnership Lake Houston. The trails also aim to link with the surrounding communities, schools, colleges, parks and businesses. While Echeverria did not give a hard date for completion, he said they will deliver the project "very soon for the community."

