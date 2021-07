After being priced out of her home near the Design District in 2015, Julie Brumlik, the founder of Open Card Now, didn’t know what was next. She’d already been a chef (graduating from the Ecole de Cuisine Ritz Escoffier), a typographer, a graphic designer, and an artist. So she flew to Asia, biked from Tibet down to Vietnam and stumbled into her new passion project: creating 3D pop-up cards.