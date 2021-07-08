Medical Moment: Sunscreen secrets you need to know

Using sunscreen everyday could really lower your risk of developing skin cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation says that daily use of at least SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of melanoma—the deadliest type of skin cancer—by 50 percent. They say if you spend most of your day indoors, SPF 15 should provide adequate protection, but if you spend more time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, you should use a sunscreen with a higher SPF and possibly even one that is sweat and water-resistant. Your best choice is a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects against both the rays that burn skin and the rays that cause aging and tanning. You should also be sure to wear sun-protective clothing, reapply every two hours or earlier, and be sure you’re not using expired sunscreen. (UPI)