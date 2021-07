At 41-years old, Juris Doctorate and Florida native, Alexander Concha, is in the process of moving his family to Washington, D.C. to continue his legal education. He will be attending Georgetown University for his Tax LLM. This is the latest step for the former property manager on his journey to a quite different career: tax law. While also adjusting to life as a husband and first-time father, this recent St. Thomas College of Law graduate explains how the path to a law career almost ended at the door of academic probation.