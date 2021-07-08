Cancel
Wrightsville Beach, NC

Credit card processor responds to Wrightsville Beach parking overcharges

foxwilmington.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A software glitch is to blame for overcharging customers at paid parking locations in Wrightsville Beach over the weekend. Flowbird, the company that handles credit card processing at the paid parking kiosks in Wrightsville Beach, said in a statement Wednesday that it was made aware of the errant charges that took place between July 1 and July 5 and took steps to “isolate and rectify the root cause.”

