Seneca Knight, a 6-foot-7 wing who comes by way of San Jose State and LSU, made his intentions known on social media Monday by choosing to play for Mark Pope and the Cougars. That decision culminated a furious courtship of Knight by BYU over the past two or three weeks, which included a visit by the player and his parents on campus over the weekend according to Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe.