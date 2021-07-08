Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

The 7 Best Hidden Treasure Locations in Twin Falls, Idaho

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My little brother just came through Twin Falls for a few days and even though it was a billion degrees, he didn't want to just sit around the house in the AC with his family. So, we packed up the kayaks and went to Dierkes to play in the water for a few hours one day. We didn't go on any hikes because the weather was too dangerous to get out and exert much energy. Normally we would take visitors out to the Perrine Bridge to see the canyon and hopefully a few BASE jumps, but again it just felt too hot.

kool965.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Art#Playgrounds#Weather#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Travel
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Explore Castles in Idaho with These Photos

When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. Missive and lavish castles are something other worldly to me. You would have to travel to Ireland or France or some other far away land to see one in person. The medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Campfires Temporarily Banned at Idaho Power Parks and Campgrounds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you are planning on using an Idaho Power campground or park anytime soon don't expect to have a campfire. Idaho Power announced on social media that campfires and charcoal grills are banned at all of its campgrounds and parks statewide. The ban is temporary because of the extreme fire conditions in Idaho. Idaho Power said propane stoves are ok to use to cook on. Many public lands (federal and state) in southern Idaho are under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions the northern panhandle is under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions that prohibits campfires entirely. The only area of Idaho not under any fire restrictions is in the central portion of the state in the wilderness. Stage 1 prohibits the use of campfires except in designated campsites with fire rings. It also prohibits people from smoking in areas with dry vegetation (see full list below).
Pocatello, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Fire Burning Southwest of Pocatello

PAULINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a wildfire just southwest of Pocatello near a rural community. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Info, the Lusk Fire is burning on a mountain four miles east of Pauline, in the Arbon Valley. So far the fire has been mapped at around 300 acres and is growing, pushed to the south by a thunderstorm cell. There are six engines and crews, two bulldozers, four small air tankers, four large air tankers and two fire bosses working the fire.
Blaine County, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho health officials say a bat came back positive for rabies this week and warned the public to be cautious. The South Central Public Health District said the bat had been caught in Blaine County and tested positive for the virus Tuesday. Bats are the only animal...
Oakley, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Lightening Sparks Fire South of Oakley

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews are building containment lines around a fire south of Oakley sparked by a thunderstorm this afternoon. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the South Carson Fire is estimated at 200 acres and running. A bulldozer is working on building a line ahead of the fire to contain it. A single air tanker, air attack, seven fire engines and crew are working on the fire.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Disabled Aircraft Blocking Main Runway at Twin Falls Airport, Flights Impacted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Flights in and out of Twin Falls had to be cancelled Sunday evening and delayed Monday morning because a private jet broke down on the main runway. According to Twin Falls City Spokesman Josh Palmer, a private jet had mechanical issues on the runway at Magic Valley Regional Airport and could not be moved Sunday evening. He said special mechanics from Oklahoma were being flown in to fix the problem as fast as they can. The aircraft apparently cannot be towed away. Commercial flights had to be cancelled Sunday while flights Monday have been delayed. Palmer said they plan on having the aircraft repaired and off the runway before the mid-day flights. The breakdown is not impacting the smaller runway at the airport.
Jackpot, NVPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Cactus Petes In Jackpot Confirms Permanent Buffet Closure

Cactus Petes in Jackpot has made the announcement and confirmed that the buffet will remain closed permanently and will be redone as a different food option. Whether it will be a food court or something else has not been announced yet. Cactus Petes Resort Casino shared on their Facebook page...
LifestylePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Idaho Summer Bucket List For 2021

The things that you absolutely have to do before school starts back up in August or before the cold starts to return. There are so many amazing and fun things to do around the area and so here is the bucket list I created before summer 2021 kicks the bucket.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Named One Of The Best States To Work From Home

If you're not a fan of out-of-towners making their way into the Treasure Valley, you may not love this new major article showing Idaho as one of the best places to move. There seems to be a trend of people fleeing from big cities and going to smaller, suburban or even rural communities now that working from home has become a bit more normalized. Based on a variety of factors, CNBC shared a list of the top ten best states to move to if you work from home. You guessed it, Idaho cracked the top ten, at number six. Here's why: "Idaho has the nation’s hottest housing market, which can hurt affordability but will help your investment pay off faster. Costs are low and the grid is reliable, but the state’s broadband systems need some attention."
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Woman Rescued from Desert Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews located an injured woman in the desert early Saturday morning near Rogerson after being missing since Friday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and volunteers with the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team responded to just northwest of Rogerson were the woman went missing on Friday. She was found injured laying in the sagebrush.
AstronomyPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Perseid Meteors Visible Now To Aug 13 For Twin Falls’ Skywatchers

The annual meteor shower considered one of the most dynamic to view in North America is currently taking place, and will be peaking in mid-August. The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway as of just a couple of days ago, with the best time to view the cosmic phenomenon happening August 11, 12, and 13, according to earthsky.org. Details on how and where to view this meteor shower have been shared by a number of science-related websites.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

I have a confession to make: I've never been to a monster truck show. To me these events are the tales of legend with massive tires and deafening engines as the drivers perform stunts that seem impossible for a vehicle to accomplish. If you have also never experienced the thrill that is a monster truck rally, then we can remedy that together when the monster trucks roll into the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy