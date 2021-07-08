Cancel
Alabama State

Buffalo Rock Pepsi, Target Join Forces to Help Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By Noah Lueker
 13 days ago
Buffalo Rock, Tuscaloosa's local Pepsi distributor, has partnered with Operation Backpack, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama, the YMCA of Tuscaloosa and their newest sponsor, Target of Tuscaloosa, to collect school supplies for children in need. Operation Backpack is a nationwide fundraising initiative designed to provide children in need...

ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

