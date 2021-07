A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Grafton Township Hall, 17109 State Route 83, Grafton (Belden) from 1 to 4 p.m. for Theresa 'Terri' Lynn Giese (nee Meltzer), 63, of Grafton, joined the Angels in Heaven on December 10th, 2020 at home with her family by her side after succumbing to complications of Covid-19. She was a beloved wife, mother and nana; affectionately known as Terri to all who knew her.