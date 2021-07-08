Obituary: Theresa Criss

Theresa Criss, 72, eldest child of Leo and Marie Lichiello, both deceased, passed from this life on July 5, 2021, in Morgantown, WV, following a sudden illness. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, John S. Criss, a sister, Mary Florence (Ron), and three brothers, John (Daneen Pacifico), Steve (Paula) and Chuck (Dianna). “Aunt Theresa” is survived by a nephew, Tony Lichiello (Anna), and three nieces, Erin Wolfe (Pat), Anna and Stephanie Lichiello. “Auntie T” is survived by two great nephews, Jackson Lichiello and Parker Wolfe, and three great nieces, Hailey and Charlotte Lichiello and Presley Wolfe.