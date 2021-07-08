Cancel
Automaker Stellantis plans major investment to electrify brands includingJeep, Ram and Fiat

By The Washington Post
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Stellantis, the world’s No. 4 automaker, said on Thursday it plans to invest more than $35.54 billion through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup. It said all 14 of its vehicle brands — including Peugeot, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Opel — will offer fully electrified vehicles. Another focus will be electrifying its commercial vehicles, and rolling out hydrogen fuel-cell medium vans by the end of 2021.

Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Tesla plans to open its charging network to other EVs later this year

July 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter. The electric-car maker's fast charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have...
Detroit, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Stellantis CEO expects chip shortage to drag into next year

DETROIT (AP) — The leader of the world’s fourth-largest automaker expects a global computer chip shortage that has cut vehicle production to last into next year. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says the shortage will easily drag into 2022. He doesn’t see enough signs that chip makers in Asia are increasing semiconductor production that will come to the west.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Stellantis to produce Fiat Scudo van in Russia

MOSCOW (July 21): Stellantis will produce Fiat Scudo light commercial vehicles in Russia and export them to other markets, the global carmaker said. Stellantis owns a 70% stake in a car plant in the Russian city of Kaluga where it plans to produce the vehicle. Mitsubishi owns the remaining 30% stake.
POTUSFortune

Lyft teams up with Ford to bring robotaxis to select U.S. cities

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Denizens of Miami looking to hail a ride with Lyft should soon keep their eyes peeled for an oddly shaped Ford Motor car pulling up to collect them. Chances are it will be their first...
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Stellantis Likely to Accelerate EV Investments, Says CEO

Barely two weeks after unveiling his plan to invest $35 billion into vehicle electrification, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday “the number could grow in the near future.”. The key reason is demand. The Portugese-born executive is confident that sales of plug-based vehicles will grow beyond even today’s most optimistic...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Ford, Argo AI team with Lyft to launch self-driving robotaxi service in Miami, Austin

Ford Motor Co. and Argo AI will launch a limited robotaxi service on ride-sharing company Lyft's platform beginning later this year, the companies announced Wednesday. The initial deployment of the service in two cities — Miami later this year, and Austin next year — marks a significant step on Ford's path to launching a commercial autonomous-vehicle business.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Tesla Close To Semi Production; GM Confirms 3rd Electric Truck

Tesla's (TSLA) long-delayed Semi truck is said to finally be going into production, while General Motors (GM) confirmed its third electric pickup truck. Tesla stock and GM stock rose. The all-electric Semi big-rig truck was unveiled in 2017 and supposed to go into production in 2019. But battery shortages pushed...
CarsEngadget

GM announces third electric pickup after the Hummer and Silverado EVs

GM is working on another electric pickup truck in addition to GMC's Hummer EV and the electrified Chevrolet Silverado it confirmed back in April. The automotive giant has made the announcement at a media event, according to CNBC and CNET Roadshow. It didn't reveal a lot of details about the project and only showed a shadowy image of a tarp-covered truck during the presentation, but it did say that it would be a full-size GMC pickup.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GM (GM), Hyundai, and Kia-Backed EV Battery Supplier SES To Go Public Via $3.6 Billion SPAC Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SES Holdings, a supplier of lithium-metal batteries to electric vehicle (EV) producers, announced today a deal with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will see the former become a publicly-listed company.
Economygetmarketreport.com

Global Automotive Door Stabilizer Market 2021 Application, Regions and Key Players – TRD, Aisin, Mabara, Volkswagen, General Motors, Hyundai Motor, Ford Motor

Global Automotive Door Stabilizer Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 prepared by MarketQuest.biz features a detailed overview of different industry segments, including influential leading players and their visions, to assist readers in evaluating growth opportunities. The report provides many business organizations with the required information to proliferate their business’ reach within the global Automotive Door Stabilizer market. The report is the collection of all the market-related details right from the finances, regional development to the future market growth rate. It also touches upon the market valuation which comprises the market size, revenue, and share in order to be acquainted with the current market position on both the regional and global platforms.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Update To Brand Capital International Investment In QYOU Media

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), announced today an extension to its previously announced investment from Brand Capital International (BCI), the strategic investment arm of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd ("BCCL" or "The Times Group") , India's largest media conglomerate. As previously announced, an affiliate of Brand Capital International has agreed to an initial investment of US$2 million in common shares of QYOU Media at a price of C$0.32 per share, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The completion of the investment was subject to, among other things, the approval of the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") by July 12, 2021. Due to the fact that the parties have not received regulatory approval, they have agreed to extend the approval deadline from July 12, 2021 to July 26, 2021.
Businesswdet.org

Investment Places Stellantis in EV Competition with Ford and General Motors

Stellantis is promising to launch 40 all-electric vehicles and 15 plug-in hybrid models globally by 2025. While General Motors and Ford have announced a variety of electrical vehicle projects in recent months, Stellantis has been missing from the conversation. That changed last week when the company announced plans to invest the equivalent about $35.6 billion in EV technology by 2025.

