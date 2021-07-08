Automaker Stellantis plans major investment to electrify brands includingJeep, Ram and Fiat
Stellantis, the world’s No. 4 automaker, said on Thursday it plans to invest more than $35.54 billion through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup. It said all 14 of its vehicle brands — including Peugeot, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Opel — will offer fully electrified vehicles. Another focus will be electrifying its commercial vehicles, and rolling out hydrogen fuel-cell medium vans by the end of 2021.www.washingtonpost.com
