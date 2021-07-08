Taste of the Ozarks: Garlic Butter Steak Foil Packs

When you write about local food for a living, planning a date night can be intimidating. I already have decision fatigue when it comes to what movie to watch or what video game to check out next, and I could feel this setting in as I scanned through the vast array of local restaurants. We were both after somewhere nice, but not "dinner jacket" nice, somewhere that felt like an event but kept things casual. It wasn't long before we both landed on Porch (11274 S. Kestrel Rise Road, Ste. G, 801-679-1066, porchutah.com), which ended up being the ideal spot to celebrate an evening free of cleaning melted Popsicles off of sticky fingers and getting caught up on laundry.