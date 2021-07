BYU women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins didn’t waste any time letting his six-member freshman class know the challenges they are facing. “Our first practice this summer Juddy scrimmaged all the upperclassmen against all the freshmen,” Cougar guard Shaylee Gonzales said. “It was kind of funny he did that and kind of put them in their place. As a freshman coming in, you really have no idea what to expect. You’re hoping to play and you’re probably the best player from your high school. Now you’re playing against college girls who are older, bigger, stronger and faster.