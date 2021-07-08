Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Pine Ridge residents ordered to vacate apartments

Gainesville.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clock is ticking on some northwest Gainesville residents to vacate their apartments. Residents of some units of Pine Ridge Apartments, at the corner of Northwest 34th Boulevard and Northwest 23rd Terrace, have received nonrenewal notices via certified mail to vacate their apartments within 30 days so that renovations and repairs can be done. Only four residents have received letters so far, according to the Alachua County Labor Coalition, but many more are expected.

www.gainesville.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Ridge, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apartments#Landlord#The Labor Coalition#Keycity Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans nix U.S. infrastructure debate, could resume next week

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden, but the chamber was poised to take it up again as early as Monday. Republicans objected to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Hill

US, Germany reach deal on controversial Russian pipeline

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a far-reaching agreement with Germany in an effort to ensure Ukraine’s energy security as the U.S. steps back its efforts to prevent the use of a controversial Russian pipeline delivering natural gas to Europe. The announcement marks a significant compromise between the U.S., Germany...

Comments / 2

Community Policy