Pine Ridge residents ordered to vacate apartments

The clock is ticking on some northwest Gainesville residents to vacate their apartments. Residents of some units of Pine Ridge Apartments, at the corner of Northwest 34th Boulevard and Northwest 23rd Terrace, have received nonrenewal notices via certified mail to vacate their apartments within 30 days so that renovations and repairs can be done. Only four residents have received letters so far, according to the Alachua County Labor Coalition, but many more are expected.