The Réalisation Par x Claudia Schiffer Collection Embodies '90s Style
Creative partnerships between supermodels and brands extend beyond just models posing for the cameras. Sometimes, the relationship also involves launching limited-edition products together. Take, for example, Irina Shayk’s recent capsule collection with footwear label Tamara Mellon or Ashley Graham’s collaboration with Aussie eyewear brand QUAY. To add to this growing list of star-studded collabs, ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer just teamed up with Réalisation Par on a ‘90s-inspired collection dubbed SUPER RÉAL. The lineup is filled with pieces suited for your summertime date nights or weekend adventures with your girlfriends.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0