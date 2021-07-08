Cancel
The Réalisation Par x Claudia Schiffer Collection Embodies '90s Style

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative partnerships between supermodels and brands extend beyond just models posing for the cameras. Sometimes, the relationship also involves launching limited-edition products together. Take, for example, Irina Shayk’s recent capsule collection with footwear label Tamara Mellon or Ashley Graham’s collaboration with Aussie eyewear brand QUAY. To add to this growing list of star-studded collabs, ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer just teamed up with Réalisation Par on a ‘90s-inspired collection dubbed SUPER RÉAL. The lineup is filled with pieces suited for your summertime date nights or weekend adventures with your girlfriends.

