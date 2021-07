The former kingpin of the 125lbs division, Deiveson Figueiredo called for the trilogy fight with UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno next. Figueiredo and Moreno have fought twice in the past year. The first time they met, the two rivals fought to a majority draw in the main event of UFC 256 last December in what was undoubtedly one of the best fights of 2020. Since the fight was declared a draw, the UFC matchmakers decided to run it back right away, and Figueiredo and Moreno met at UFC 263 back in June, this time with Moreno submitting Figueiredo to take home the title.