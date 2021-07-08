Cancel
Janelle Brown Shares Rare Date Night Photo With Husband Kody After Move to RV on Coyote Pass

By Samantha Benitz
In Touch Weekly
 12 days ago
Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a rare photo with her husband, Kody Brown, while enjoying an outdoor date on their Coyote Pass property.

“Our dining ‘al fresco’ last night. Complete with chinese take-out because some days you count the wins where you can,” the TLC personality, 52, captioned a photo with Kody, 52, on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 8, showing the smiling duo soaking up the picturesque Arizona views amid the sunset.

The mom of six has been getting her new digs in working order after her exciting transition in June, making her the first of the polygamous Brown family to live on their Coyote Pass property three years after their move from Las Vegas, Nevada. “Set up the picnic table so it’s in the evening shade of the RV,” she teased on Instagram earlier in the afternoon. “Stargazing on the menu tonight if the clouds cooperate! #rvlife #adventureintheeveryday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIOWT_0arPiP1u00
Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

After debating over whether they should build one giant house for their family or four separate homes on the plot of land, Kody, Janelle, as well as sister wives Christine, Meri and Robyn Brown, decided on the latter during season 15.

“I am no longer an advocate of the ‘one home’ idea,” Kody tweeted in February as new episodes of the series aired, revealing why they opted for the second option. “Not going to consider it any longer. Too much opposition… with gut level emotions.”

Fans had been waiting for the brood to make a move until last month. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental,” Janelle previously shared in a written update. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

“Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite,” the star continued. “Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So, stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

