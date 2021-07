Tactical rogue-like Rogue Lords gets a PC release date, with a new trailer showcasing what the game has in store. Rogue Lords Release Date: September 30, 2021 on PC. French game publisher Nacon dropped a new gameplay trailer today for their other gothic-themed game aside from Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong. Rogue Lords is a single-player tactical rogue-like where you play as the Devil himself, leading evil geniuses in turn-based combat. Here, you take up arms and go after Demon Hunters who have long been a thorn to your side. The new gameplay trailer also gave us the PC Rogue Lords release date: September 30, 2021. However, console fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out when they can get their hands on this game.