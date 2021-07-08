At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on ‘The White Lotus’

New scripted content is about to play out on HBO starting this Sunday. Are you interested in THE WHITE LOTUS by Mike White? Consider this posting just a quick setup going into the premiere. We are not here to spell out all the details as we want you to explore the series for yourself. We just want to set up the plot, and talent credits and over a clip or two. Of course, you can always read our reviews that will come weekly and after you read each one, we encourage you to comment. Join us for THE WHITE LOTUS.