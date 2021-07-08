At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on ‘The White Lotus’

We’ve spent a lot of time over the past year looking at inequity and white privilege. We’ve discussed it on prime time and in the street; we’ve written research papers and opinion pieces and compiled checklists. I’ve even seen a few listicles. Listicles! So what do we know about these white privilegists? A lot, actually. We know they are many times wealthier than everybody else. We know they probably can show up late to a meeting without having the lateness reflect on their racial group. And there’s another thing we know: They are ridiculous. Not just nutty (there’s plenty of that to go around), but for all their status and money, they are trapped—trapped by rationalization, trapped by lack of consequence. And because they are trapped, they are strangers to themselves.