∫ On June 21 the Alpena Municipal Council met and took action on the following agenda items. Voted 3-2 to adopt ordinance 21-459, an ordinance that repeals the current ordinance for medical marijuana facilities and adopts new language. Voted 5-0 to adopt resolution 2021-14 to authorize staff to submit a grant application to the Defense Community Infrastructure Program for the replacement of the clear wells at the Water Production Plant. Voted 5-0 to approve traffic control order 1-21 which prohibits trucks from accessing the alley via Clinton Street. Appointment of Claire Kostelic to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a three-year term expiring on July 1, 2024. Approved a contract modification for the 2019 resurfacing project to Goodrich Trucking for the unit prices totaling $168,200.