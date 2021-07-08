Cancel
The Automobile Gallery Opens New 8500 Square-Foot Expansion in July

gbnewsnetwork.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of July is a month of celebration at The Automobile Gallery & Event Center. This is the month they celebrate the opening of their new 8500 square foot expansion at The Automobile Gallery & Event Center. Originally a Packard dealership that surrendered to the Depression in 1934, the Lewis Building on their campus has been home to several businesses since but it has never looked like it does now! You will be amazed at the beauty. The Automobile Gallery lost their great Founder Red Lewis earlier this year and they know somewhere Red is smiling as his dream expands.

