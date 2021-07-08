Deathloop gameplay trailer showcases a mission against The Wolf
An extended Deathloop gameplay trailer has premiered during the July PlayStation State of Play presentation. Just below, you can check out the slice of brand new Deathloop gameplay for yourself, which puts you in the shoes of Colt, a hired gun tasked with tracking down and silencing members of a cult scattered across an island. The trailer showcased a mission roughly halfway through the game where players are tasked with assassinating The Wolf.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0