Pixel 6 may finally bring iPhone-like longevity to Android

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will mark the dawn of a new Made by Google smartphone era, judging by the leak of a purported final spec sheet on Thursday.

However, the biggest news from John Prosser’s latest leak is that Google is planning to promise at least five years of Android updates for the new range of Android 12 flag-bearers.

That would be a significant increase on the three years Google currently offers for Pixel phones and be more in-line with what Apple currently offers iPhone users. The next-gen iOS 15 update will support 2015’s iPhone 6s for example.

Elsewhere, the prominent leaker of FrontPageTech has the latest word on the specs for the devices to launch this autumn, likely in October.

Starting with the names, it now seems nailed on the larger of the two devices will be called the Pixel 6 Pro, ditching the XL monicker that’s done very little for Google down the years.

Pixel 6 CAD-based Render

Prosser says both devices will support the brand new Google custom processor, which has gone by the name GS101 (Google Silicon) in previous reports. The leaker says WiFi 6E and 5G will also be available on both devices.

Now though, comes the differences. According to the report the Google Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a dual camera offering 50-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lenses. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel according to the report. Backing that new Google-made chipset will be 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 4,614mAh battery.

As for the Pixel 6 Pro, the display is said to be slightly larger at 6.71-inches and offer a plastic OLED construction. The triple-lens camera will be headlined by a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, while the selfie camera will be able to muster 12-megapixel snaps.

Battery life and RAM will be boosted to 5,000mAh and 12GB respectively, while a 512GB storage option will also be available, according to the report.

Previous reports and leaked renders have suggested the devices will also bring a radical redesign, a departure from the boring and passé builds Pixel phones have offered in recent times.