Black Widow set the pace for Marvel movies to come after a successful opening weekend. But before the film arrived, the internet was running wild with rumors of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU fold. The thought of Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson sharing the screen again created excitement amongst Marvel fans. But those rumors turned out to be untrue once the film arrived. Years after the rumors began, Black Widow's writer spoke on those pesky RDJ rumors popping up in the Marvel film.