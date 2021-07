Italy are champions of Europe, Gianluigi Donnarumma proving to be the hero of the penalty shootout as he saved three spot kicks following a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium. England made the dream start, scoring the quickest goal ever scored at a European Championships final when Luke Shaw volleyed home Kieran Trippier's cross from the right after just one minute and 58 seconds. For a time it seemed like the hosts would cruise to victory but the control they established in the first half faded after the break.