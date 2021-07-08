Cancel
Javier Bardem to Star in ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ Musical for Sony

By Brian Welk
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Javier Bardem is set to star in the film adaptation of the classic children’s book “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” that’s set up at Sony, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are directing the film, which will also feature original music by Benj Pasek...

