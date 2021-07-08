Severe Weather Statement issued for Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Roosevelt; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOSEVELT AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 351 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Westby to 9 miles northwest of Culbertson, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Medicine Lake, Froid, Westby, Reserve, Mccabe, Dagmar, Homestead and Coalridge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH