Moss Book 2 trailer reveals the sequel to a PSVR favorite

By Connor Sheridan
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moss Book 2 is officially on its way to PlayStation VR, continuing the fantastical story of a very brave little mouse and her weird giant spirit friend (that's you). Our first look at Moss Book 2 came during the latest PlayStation State of Play presentation, and its debut trailer offered an early look at some of the new environments we'll explore, tools we'll collect, and abilities we'll use. The core premise of Moss seems to be intact: you use the buttons on the controller to guide Quill (she's the mouse) around the world in classic third-person adventure style, and use motion controls to manipulate the environment around her with strange magic.

