Moss Book 2 trailer reveals the sequel to a PSVR favorite

Get a look at the trailer for this upcoming game, Asteroid Impact Survival, where you gather resources and must build a shelter to survive. In Asteroid Impact Survival, you are an ordinary person preparing for an inevitable catastrophe. In 30 days, an asteroid will hit the Earth, killing most living things on the planet's surface. During this period, you have to build your own shelter and stock it to survive after the impact. The armageddon itself triggers the second part of the game. If you manage to survive, you will then be tasked with living in the new, post-apocalyptic world, where flora and fauna are either gone or changed, and new kinds of dangers emerge.