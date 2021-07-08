New Batman: The Long Halloween Special from Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Announced
Eisner Award winning writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale are returning to the world of Batman at Halloween. DC Comics has announced that this fall will see the release of Batman: The Long Halloween Special, a new one-shot that will "continue the critically acclaimed story." In a statement, Loeb wrote: "Twenty-five years ago, Tim Sale and I set out to tell a mystery tale of how Gotham City went from crime to freaks. The result was Batman: The Long Halloween. We're thrilled to be back at DC revisiting some of our favorite characters all the while revealing that you may not know the whole story..."comicbook.com
