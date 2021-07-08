New Batman: The Long Halloween Special from Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Announced

Th, Marvel Studios simultaneously released Black Widow (dir. Cate Shortland, 2021) in theaters and on streaming services. Recouping $100 million of its $200 million budget within six days, the film is the usual blockbuster fare we’ve come to expect from Marvel. Despite the numerous COVID-related difficulties studios have faced over the last year, Black Widow’s performance at the box office and on streaming services proves that the superhero genre is alive and well. When we examine at other MCU films like it and the way superheroes have dominated the box office for the past decade, it seems strange to imagine a time where movie adaptations of comic books weren’t guaranteed moneymakers. Ironically, it’s more concerning if you don’t see at least one superhero-related film on a major studio’s release schedule.