Berks County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Western Chester, Western Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN BERKS...WEST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTH CENTRAL CHESTER COUNTIES At 551 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fairview Hgts to near Reading to near Glenmoore. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Reading, Pottstown, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Royersford, Fleetwood, Laureldale, Trappe, Topton, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Elverson, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Lenhartsville, Spring Ridge, Pughtown, Fairview Hgts and Glenmoore. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 302 and 311. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 35 and 42. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 11. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

