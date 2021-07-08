Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...WEST CENTRAL LEWIS AND NORTHEASTERN OSWEGO COUNTIES At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adams, or 13 miles south of Watertown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watertown, Fort Drum, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams Center, Barnes Corners and Denmark. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH