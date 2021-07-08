Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...WEST CENTRAL LEWIS AND NORTHEASTERN OSWEGO COUNTIES At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adams, or 13 miles south of Watertown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watertown, Fort Drum, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams Center, Barnes Corners and Denmark. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Denmark, NY
City
Glen Park, NY
City
Lowville, NY
City
Barnes Corners, NY
City
Adams Center, NY
County
Jefferson County, NY
City
Dexter, NY
City
Fort Drum, NY
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Jefferson, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#18 15 00#Lewis Oswego#Interstate 81
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Denmark
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy