Soccer

England’s victories have ended 25 years of hurt for Gareth Southgate — and for his parents, old pal Tony Adams reveals

By Grant Rollings
The US Sun
 12 days ago
ENGLAND’S victories have ended 25 years of hurt for Gareth Southgate — and for his parents, his old pal Tony Adams has revealed.

And now Tony, England’s Euro 1996 skipper, believes his former lieutenant is going to lead the team to glory as manager, declaring: “It is time for us to tell the world: ‘It’s our time’.”

